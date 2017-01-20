Councillors to meet OPW about Grianan development

Inishowen’s county councillors will meet with the Office of Public Works (OPW) in February to discuss the development of Grianan of Aileach.

Councillor Jack Murray has raised the issue of development at the ancient ring fort in Burt on several occasions previously. At Tuesday’s meeting of the Inishowen Municipal District, council officials from the Community, Enterprise and Planning division confirmed OPW would meet on site at Grianan. Councillors agreed a February 7 site visit.

Councillor Murray said: “It’s fantastic news.It’s very important that we get as many stakeholders and interested parties from the Burt and Grianan area to attend.

“This is for the community who want to improve Grianan of Aileach.”

Get the community involved and get as much agreement as possible.”