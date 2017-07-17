Couple rushed to hospital after car enters Donegal river

A man and a woman were rushed to Altnagelvin Hospital on Saturday after the car they were travelling in left the road and entered a river.

The incident happened at approximately 6.30pm on Saturday at the Swilly Burn near Porthall in Lifford, Co. Donegal.

It is believed the couple were rescued by passersby before the emergency services arrived on the scene.

The cause of the incident is not yet known and Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.