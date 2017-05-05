Course helped Roisin find a job she loves

A 21-years-old woman from Dungiven has shared her experience about how the Prince’s Trust helped her find a job she loves.

Roisin Hannon had been unemployed for two months when she signed up to the Get into Health & Social Care programme with The Prince’s Trust.

Roisin had been struggling to secure work, facing many of the same barriers that young people face when trying to get into the workplace. After a few knock backs, she felt she did not have enough work experience, or the right qualifications, to get into work. Nearly two years later she is in a job she loves and thriving.

Roisin said: “During the Prince’s Trust programme, I got two weeks of work experience in a care home and worked through many important units in health and social care. The Prince’s Trust staff were very supportive and always ready to help, I can’t thank them enough.”

Roisin said the course helped her build her confidence and gave her valuable interview skills, essential tools that have helped her take the next step into employment. She is now working as a Care Assistant at Rush Hall Care Home, where she completed her two week placement on the course.

“I would recommend this programme to anyone that is looking at health and social care as a career; the course will help you decide if health and social care is the field for you, and it has helped me get into work!”

The Programme returns to Derry in May, offering experience to 16-24 year olds interested in a career in the care sector.

If you are aged 16-24, not currently in full time education, training or employment, you can sign up by contacting outreachni@princes-trust.org.uk or Freephone 0800 842 842