Crawford Square ‘gem’ clean-up after concerns raised over visibility

Sinn Féin Councillor Mickey Cooper has welcomed a programme of works to address safety concerns in the area around the historic park at Crawford Square.

The works were undertaken by local organisation Teamworks.

Colr. Cooper said: “I received a number of complaints that the hedges were blocking motorists’ views.

“Anyone who is in the area on a daily basis will tell you how busy it is due its proximity to the city centre and, in particular, the Northland Road which sees hundreds of cars on it 24 hours a day.

Teamwork’s carried out work to the exterior of the green space in Crawford Square. It was important to get the hedges cut back for the safety of pedestrians to stop anyone having to step out onto a busy road for even a few seconds.”

Colr. Cooper added: “In the coming weeks I hope to get issues around the maintenance and upkeep of the park resolved.

“This is a gem on the fringes of the city centre and its important it is preserved and looked after,” he maintained.