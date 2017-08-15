Creeper burglaries in Galliagh/ Culmore

Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy has warned people living in the Galliagh and Culmore areas of Derry to be on the alert following an increase in creeper burglaries over the past few weeks.

A number of homes have been broken into while residents were asleep upstairs across the region.

Councillor Duffy said: “I would like to warn residents living in the Galliagh and Culmore areas of an increase in creeper burglaries over the past few weeks.

“It’s important to advise householders to increase security around the front, back and patio doors of their properties in order to deter these criminals.

“Communities also need to work through the local Community Safety Groups or Neighbourhood Watch Schemes in order to thwart these activities.”

She added: “I will be raising this with the police at the next community safety meeting.”