Creggan man taken to Belfast to assist police with Ballyarnett bomb probes

A 22-year-old man arrested in Creggan this morning has been taken to Belfast for questioning in connection with the attempted murder of a police officer in Ballyarnett in 2014.

The PSNI confirmed detectives from PSNI’s Serious Crime Branch investigating violent dissident republican activity in Derry arrested the man on Thursday morning.

Police said the arrest was in connection with “the attempted murder of police in Ballyarnett Village in October 2014” and confirmed that the man was taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave police station where he is assisting police with their enquiries.

The arrest operation, however, was earlier condemned by republicans in the city.

Patrick Gallagher, a spokesperson for Junior McDaid House, the head office of Saoradh in the North West, said: “Another day, another house raid. Armed British gunmen forcing their way into people’s homes cannot and will not go unnoticed.

“We can’t be expected to sit back and support this occupying force like pro-establishment parties.”

Meanwhile, images of a man apparently being led from a house in Cromore Gardens to one of a number of PSNI vehicles outside were posted this morning by Independent republican councillor, Gary Donnelly, on his social media feed, captioned: “British police raiding a home in Creggan”.