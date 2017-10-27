34-year-old breached court order by contacting his ex

A man who breached a court order by contacting his ex-girlfriend via social media has been granted bail.

Jonathan Kohlmeyer, of Liscloon Drive, pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order on October 22.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard the injured party received a message from the 34-year-old on Facebook.

A short time later a phone call was made to the woman from a withheld number.

She recognised Kohlmeyer’s voice and felt ‘pestered’ as a result.

The defendant was spoken to by police and admitted he had made contact with the injured party in breach of the order.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said his client had spent over an hour in the woman’s company last week during a child contact visit.

He said this led Kohlmeyer to the ‘false expectation that maybe things were going to be resolved between them’.

The solicitor said there was nothing threatening or intimidating in the message or phone call.

He added the 34-year-old wished to apologise for picking up the ‘wrong signals’ from the injured party.

District Judge Barney McElholm adjourned sentencing until November 6.

He said child contact arrangements should be made to ensure the injured party and Kohlmeyer do not have any contact.

The 34-year-old was released on his own bail of £300 and banned from contacting the woman. He was also ordered to abide by the current restraining order.