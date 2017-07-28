Accused of disorderly in front of children

A woman has appeared in court accused of disorderly behaviour and assaulting police in front of her children.

Catriona Parke, of Cornshell Fields, is further charged with resisting police in the early hours of July 26.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard police were called to the report of a domestic incident at the 40-year-old’s home.

The house was in darkness when the officers arrived and had to bang on the door and call through the letterbox to get attention.

A male answered the door and four young children were present ‘all were screaming loudly.’

It is alleged Parke came downstairs in a highy agitated state and claimed nothing had happened.

She allegedly began screaming at police to leave her house and had to be warned about her behaviour.

Police became aware a warrant was outstanding for the defendant and she was arrested.

Parke allegedly became ‘instantly aggressive’ and lashed out at police with her arms and legs.

The court heard she remained aggressive and abusive towards police.

A defence barrister said his client had suffered a miscarriage earlier that day and that ‘may explain why she was somewhat agitated.’

District Judge Barney McElholm said: “I have sympathy for her, given what happened, but children should not be exposed to this sort of incident.”

He released Parke on bail until August 4.