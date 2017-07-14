Accused of striking girlfriend with pillows on the head

A 27-years-old man accused of assaulting his girlfriend has been refused bail at the local magistrate’s court.

Dale Bone had applied to be released to reside at the alleged injured party’s home address.

The woman has made a withdrawal statement, however, the court heard therewas other evidence that the Public Prosecution Service need to consider.

Bone, whose address was given as no fixed abode, is charged with common assault and criminal damage.

He is further charged with possessing Cannabis on June 22.

The court heard allegations that Bone arrived at the woman’s address to collect his belongings and fell asleep.

She tried to wake him and he allegedly punched her on the side of the face, called her a ‘scumbag’ and said she didn’t deserve to have kids.

It is further alleged the defendant grabbed two pillows and struck her with them repeatedly on the head, causing her to fall to the ground.

Bone is also accused of kicking her on the thighs as she lay on the ground and causing damage to two doors.

Police were called and it is alleged the woman was ‘visibly upset and shaken.’

She allegedly sustained bruising to her face and redness to her arm.

During police interview, Bone claimed the injured party had told him she was going to buy drugs and he ‘got angry about this.’

Opposing bail, an investigating officer said there is a domestic violence history between the couple and police would have concerns about further offences.

He added that in the withdrawal statement the woman does not say that her original allegations were untrue, but that she does not want to come to court.

The officer also objected to the proposed bail address, with the alleged injured party, because police ‘want to protect her for as long as we can.’

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said his client does not have any previous convictions for domestic violence.

He added that the complainant has been willing to provide a bail address within a week of the allegations being made.

District Judge, Oonagh Mullan, refused bail stating she was ‘extremely concerned’ if Bone was released to reside with the alleged injured party ‘there would be a risk of further offences.’

The 27-year-old was remanded in custody to appear in court again via videolink on July 27.