Appeal after Derry burglary

Police in Derry are appealing for information after reports of break-in at a commercial premises in the city.

The alleged incident occurred on Buncrana Road. Constable Tumelty said : “It was reported that between the hours of 11.00pm on Monday June 5 and 7.00am on Tuesday June 6, entry was forced to a commercial premises on the Buncrana Road, Derry. As a result of the break in a number of tools and dry lining was taken. “We are appealing to anyone that may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time or to anyone that may have been offered similar items for sale in suspicious circumstances to contact Strand Road police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 163 of the 06/06/17. “Or, alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”