Appeal over petrol bomb attack in Derry

Police have issued an appeal for information after a petrol bomb attack was fired at a car in the city.

Detectives say they want to speak to witnesses or anyone with information after receiving a report of an arson on Fanad Drive last Saturday evening.

PSNI Constable Gerard Campbell said: “It was reported that between 7pm and 7.22pm on Saturday January 14, three youths, all believed to be approximately 16 years of age gathered in Fanad Drive.

“One of the youths then threw a petrol bomb at a blue BMW causing significant damage to the vehicle.

“We are appealing to anyone that may have any information regarding this incident, in particular we would like to speak to the driver of a black Vauxhall Vectra that was seen in the area at the time.

“We ask anyone that may have witnessed this incident to contact Strand Road Police Station on the non–emergency number 101, quoting reference 1001 on 14/01/17. Or, alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”