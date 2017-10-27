Application for anonymity refused

A judge has refused an anonymity application for a man accused of possessing drugs who was shot five years ago.

It was confirmed there is no current or live threat towards 28-year-old Terence Crawley.

Crawley, of Creggan Heights, pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation, namely altering a prescription and simple possession of cannabis and Xanax.

The offences were committed on December 12, last year.

District Judge Barney McElholm adjourned sentencing until December 8.