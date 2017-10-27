Application for anonymity refused

A judge has refused an anonymity application for a man accused of possessing drugs who was shot five years ago.
It was confirmed there is no current or live threat towards 28-year-old Terence Crawley.
Crawley, of Creggan Heights, pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation, namely altering a prescription and simple possession of cannabis and Xanax.
The offences were committed on December 12, last year.
District Judge Barney McElholm adjourned sentencing until December 8.
Almost Done!
Registering with Derry Journal means you're ok with our terms and conditions.