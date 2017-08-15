Arson attack in local parkland

Local councillors have condemned those responsible for a fire at a parkland in Derry over the weekend.

SDLP Councillor Shauna Cusack said those responsible for lighting the fire at Creggan burn Park at needed to think about the potential consequences of their actions.

Colr. Cusack said: “I was alerted to this incident on Sunday by residents of the area.

“ This is a beautiful park and I’m in it daily. On Saturday it was being enjoyed by many families and individuals due to the good weather.

“I am disgusted to see such mindless vandalism and wanton destruction in this beautiful shared space.

“Luckily no person or property was at risk, however, the emergency services had to attend and valuable time and resources wasted.”

Colr. Cusack added: “I cannot fathom what pleasure this gives individuals, we have enough concerns about organised bonfires in this City right now without the worry of such reckless behaviour.”

Sinn Féin Councillor Mickey Cooper also condemned this and a number of other incidents in the greater Rosemount /Glen areas over the weekend.

Councillor Cooper said “There was a fire at Creggan Country Burn which had to be put out by the Fire Brigade and the police were also in attendance.

“And there were groups of young people gathering on the steps that go from the park up into Baldrick Crescent. They were drinking and obstructing people from getting up and down the steps.

Colr. Cooper urged parents to step up and make sure their children were not involved in the trouble.

He said: “I am asking parents to be aware where their children are at.

“Just last week I had to spend several hours in the area with local residents who were fearful of the young people that had gathered there.

“I have asked the council to consider closing the gates at the top of steps to prevent young people running from the park into side streets of lower Rosemount and asked the Outer West Community Safety Forum and PCSP to consider this proposal.

“We also have to be realistic and put a particular focus on the area in next few weeks when the Exam results are out which could see even more young people possibly gathering in the area.”

In a separate incident at around 10pm the previous night, a car was torched in the Galliagh Park area after being driven dangerously around the estate.