‘Bare-chested’ man behaved ‘violently’

A drunk and bare-chested man who was found on the grounds of Magee caused £1,100 of damage to a police car, a court has heard.

Mark Keeney, of William Street, pleaded guilty to disorderly behaviour and assaulting police.

The 27-year-old also admitted causing damage to the police car on September 6.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard police were called to the campus in the early hours of the morning to assist security staff with an aggressive male.

Keeney was drunk, bare-chested and swaying from side to side.

He was ‘incoherent’ and unable to give an explanation for why he was on university grounds and refused to leave.

The 27-year-old began shouting at police ‘go f*** yourselves’ and his ‘violent behaviour escalated’.

Keeney was arrested and he lashed out punching the rear window of the police vehicle, causing a crack in it.

He also kicked a police officer in the groin.

The defendant was placed inside the police car and spat over it as he continued to struggle with officers.

It was revealed an estimate for the damage caused is £1,100.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott told the court this behaviour was ‘totally out of character’ for his client.

He said Keeney had received medication for mental health issues and had consumed alcohol.

The solicitor added that as a result Keeney has ‘no knowledge of what happened with police and no reason for being on the ground of Magee’.

Sentencing was adjourned until December 8 for a probation report.