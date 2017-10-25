Be vigilant after spate of burglaries, warns MLA

Foyle DUP MLA Gary Middleton has urged people to be vigilant and to report suspicious activity following recent Waterside break-in

“Over the weekend there was a burglary at a house in the Woodburn area of the Waterside,” he said.

“This is the latest in a recent spate of thefts throughout the city.

“It appears that there are similarities in how the perpetrators are approaching and targeting properties.

“I would urge residents and home owners to be vigilant and to report any suspicious activity to the PSNI.”

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the report of a burglary at a house in the Woodburn Park area.

Detective Constable Marshall said: “It was reported that sometime between Wednesday, 18 October and Saturday 21 October a property in the area had been entered before being ransacked.