Bike stolen in London spotted in Derry

A Honda motorcycle reported stolen more than 500 miles away in London has been spotted in Derry.

The police appealed to the public for help in locating the vehicle on the PSNI Foyle Facebook page.

The PSNI said the driver of the motorcycle failed to stop for police recently.

The motorcycle is also without insurance, said police.

"We’ve seen this bike a few times over the last month around the Skeoge Road area," said PSNI. "The licence plate read: R76XAG.

"Imagine our surprise when this came back to a black Honda bike which was stolen from London."