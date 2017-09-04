Bloodied Derry mum flees from home barefoot after attack

Derry Magistrate's Court has heard how a mother claimed she had to flee her home barefoot, covered in blood with her two-year-old son wearing just a pyjama top after the child's father punched and headbutted her.

Thomas Grimes (28), of no fixed abode, appeared before the court charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm against the mother of his child. He is also charged with breaching a Non-Molestation Order and entering the woman's home as a trespasser with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm upon the woman.

Police said they could connect Grimes to the offences adding that the defendant had a ‘violent history’ in a domestic violence setting.

The court was told that at 12.45 a.m, this morning (Monday, September 4th) the injured party arrived at the Waterside Police Station ‘extremely distressed’ with her son, who is just under three-years-old.

The woman told police that her former partner - the father of her child - had burst into her home and punched and headbutted her and had attempted to strangle her.

She said she had grabbed her son and ran out into the street in front of a taxi which then stopped to bring her to the police station.

She had a ‘large gash’ above her right eyebrow and was ‘losing a lot of blood.’ She was not wearing shoes and the child was wearing only a pyjama top.

The woman received five stitches to the injury and a suspected broken nose was later confirmed not to have been fractured. She also suffered with a sore neck after the alleged assault.

The officer told the court that Grimes was given a Non-Molestation Order in September, 2016, banning him from going within 200 metres of the woman’s house.

Police said they arrested Grimes at the woman’s house and when interviewed he claimed that he had been staying at the house since last Thursday to help care for the two-year-old child, who had just been discharged from hospital. However, his ex-partner disputed this.

Grimes claimed that he and his former partner had been drinking with another woman and that he had only two beers before going to bed. He said it was the other woman who assaulted the mother of his child.

He later told police that he had two beers and a bottle of Aftershock but claimed he could remember everything. The police officer maintained that it was doubtful that anyone could remember everything after drinking a ‘bottle of shots.’

In the woman's home, police discovered blood in the hallway, living room floor and Grimes had blood over his trousers. Grimes was asked to explain how he had got blood over his trousers, if he had been in bed when his ex-partner was assaulted. He said it was because he had given his ex-partner a hug after coming down from the bedroom and realising she had been assaulted.

The officer said there had been a domestic violence history between Grimes and the woman since 2013, involving 12 entries, this report being the 13th. He said that the last four entries had been complaints of Grimes coming to the woman’s house at night banging and shouting to get in.

Bail was opposed as police feared that Grimes would go to the woman’s home and attempt to interfere with the witness and seek to see his child.

He added: “There is a child who is just about to turn three-years-old in the mix here and he has had to be run out of his home carried by his mother who is covered in blood, with the father allegedly being involved in that.”

Defence solicitor, Mr. Paddy MacDermott, said that the bail address was on Derry's cityside while the injured party lived in the Waterside. He also said that Grimes was due to return to full-time work after some time off and asked that the court release him on bail on stringent conditions.

Deputy District Judge Oonagh Mullan said it was ‘a bit coincidental’ that he was just about to return to work after a lengthy time off, but said ‘if he is in full-time employment, at least he can make some provision for his child.’

Grimes was released on his own bail of £500 and ordered to reside in Maureen Avenue and not to enter the Waterside except when travelling to and from work and, in particular, not to enter Chapel Road or Spencer Road.

The defendant must also observe a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5.30 a.m. and be electronically tagged and monitored. He is banned from any contact with the injured party and must go through his solicitor regarding contact with his child. He is also banned from consuming alcohol and is subject to random testing.

Judge Mullan warned Grimes: “If there are any further incidences, you will remain in custody until the case has been dealt with.”