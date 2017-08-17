Bogside shooting: Arrested man released unconditionally

A 48-year-old man arrested on Tuesday in connection with a paramilitary style shooting in Lisfannon Park in Derry last week has been released unconditionally.

The man was arrested by detectives investigating the shooting of a man in Derry last week.

The 33-year-old victim was shot four times in the abdomen and legs during the paramilitary style attack in the Lisfannon Park area of the Bogside on August 8.

He was taken from the scene to hospital, and although serious, his injuries were not life-threatening.

The arrested had been taken to the Serious Crime Suite in Antrim for questioning before being released.