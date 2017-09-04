Bonfire assault: PSNI appeal

Police in Derry are appealing for witnesses following a report of an assault at a bonfire in the Galliagh area a fortnight ago. The assault occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, 16 August, but an appeal for information was launched at the weekend.

PSNI Constable Cuddy said “Police received a report at approximately 4.30am that a male had been assaulted while he attended a bonfire earlier that morning, between 1.30am and 2am.

“The man sustained facial injuries, including a fracture to his left eye socket and left cheek bone.

“Anyone with any information about the incident, or who was at the bonfire at that time and witnessed anything, is asked to call police at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference 182 or 16/08/17. Alternatively, information can also be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”