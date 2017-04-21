Boy arrested during Derry city centre rally

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of possession of Class B drugs during a protest in Derry calling for cannabis use to be legalised.

The rally was held at Guildhall Square on Thursday afternoon.

A PSNI spokesperson said afterwards: “Police were in attendance in the area of Guildhall Square in Derry following reports of a demonstration taking place in the area.

“A number of people were searched under the misuse of drugs act.

“A 15 year old male was arrested on suspicion of possession of a class B controlled drug and remains in custody at this time.”

He added: “A 17 year old male was also spoken to by police and taken home.”