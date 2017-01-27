Call for car sellers to register bargain buyers

Local people selling cheap cars have been warned to make sure they register the new owner’s details amid concerns over ‘runarounds‘ putting people in danger.

Commenting after receiving a reply from Transport Minister Chris Hazzard on the issue of the selling of cars which subsequently end up being used by irresponsible drivers, Sinn Féin Foyle Assembly candidate Raymond McCartney said: “It’s imperative that we tackle the issue of so called ‘runaround cars.’ There is hardly a week goes past that some area of our city is not affected by these vehicles.

“These cars are being driven at high speed, placing motorists, pedestrians and even residents in their own homes in great danger.”

Mr McCartney said his party has held a number of meetings with the PSNI on this issue, highlighting the problems involved with the sale and purchase of such vehicles.

“I think it’s important to point out to anyone selling a car for prices as low as £50 that they have a responsibility to give the DVLA all the details of the new owners when the car is driven away from their front door,” he added.

Responsibility for legislation governing the change of ownership of cars remains with the Department for Transport in London. The DVA in the north, however, retains powers of enforcement and can take drivers to court here. Those selling vehicles are required by law to forward the name and address of the new keeper to the Driver Vehicle Licensing Agency in Swansea.