Care worker charged with domestic assault

A care home worker has appeared in court accused of assaulting his partner and smashing her £700 phone.

John McShane, of Slaughtmanus Road, is charged with common assault and criminal damage.

The charges relate to an alleged incident in the early hours of July 9.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard the 34-years-old is employed in a care home working with elderly people who have Alzheimer’s Disease.

It is alleged McShane had an argument with his girlfriend, the mother of their 19-month-old twins, and he grabbed her by the hand.

The woman allegedly sustained redness, swelling and bruising to three fingers and a cut to her hand.

McShane is also accused of grabbing the woman’s £700 iPhone and smashing it on the kitchen floor.

Police were called and the court heard the woman was ‘visibly upset and crying.’

McShane was arrested and during police interview claimed he had come home from work and consumed a bottle of vodka.

He admitted grabbing the woman by the hand and smashing the screen of her phone.

Bail was opposed for fear of further offences or interference with the witness.

An investigating officer said there had been a previous report of domestic violence in April last year and the alleged injured party was deemed to be at high risk.

The officer conceded McShane does not have any previous convictions and the proposed bail address was suitable.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan released McShane on bail with a number of conditions.

These included a ban on having any contact with the alleged injured party and a ban on entering the estate where she lives.

McShane was also ordered to abide by a curfew and prohibited from consuming alcohol.

He will appear in court again on July 27.