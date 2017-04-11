Cattle raiders strike in Derry

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the report of a theft of livestock from a residential premises in Derry.

Constable Kenny Hughes said : “It was reported between Saturday March 18 and Sunday March 19, 12 to 15 Friesian cattle were stolen during the night from the rear yard of a residential premises in the Greysteel/Eglinton area of Derry/Londonderry.

“We are appealing to anyone that may have any information or to anyone that may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time or to anyone that may have been offered similar Friesian cattle for sale in suspicious circumstances to contact Limavady Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 381 of the 19/03/17. Or, alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”