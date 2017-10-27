Caused almost £200 of damage to phone box

A man who caused damage to a city centre phone box did it ‘in full view of police’, a court has heard.

Ryan John Joseph Kelly, of De Burgh Square, pleaded guilty to criminal damage on October 1.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard police saw the 32-year-old approach the phone box at the junction of Shipquay Street and Castle Street in the early hours of the morning.

Kelly lifted the handset and smashed it against the phone several times before dropping it and walking off.

Officers took photographs of the damage caused and arrest Kelly a short distance away.

It was revealed the cost of repairing the phone was £172.

During police interview, the defendant said he was drunk and couldn’t remember the incident.

Defence solicitor Keith Kyle said his client committed this offence in ‘full view of police’ who were parked in Shipquay Street.

He said Kelly had been out with friends and got separated from them.

The solicitor added the 32-year-old began to walk home alone and then ‘took his frustration out on the phone box’.

District Judge Barney McElholm adjourned sentencing for a probation report because Kelly has a record for ‘this sort of misbehaviour in public’.

He warned the defendant to begin saving compensation for the damage caused.

Kelly will appear in court again on December 8.