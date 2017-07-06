CCTV camera for Strand Road to deter ‘nightmare’ drivers

Derry & Strabane Council is to install a new CCTV camera along Strand Road to tackle boy racers making the lives of local people a misery.

Councillors welcomed the proposal tabled before its Health & Community Committee sitting in Strabane on Thursday.

The close circuit system is to be erected opposite Smyth’s car park at the Strand Road/ Meadowbank Avenue over the coming weeks.

A report brought before the committee stated that members had “expressed concerns about the level of anti-social behaviour and dangerous driving taking place along the Strand Road adjacent to Smyth’s carpark.”

Council officer Barry O’Hagan said the aim of the new CCTV infrastructure “will be to deter the ongoing anti-social behaviour, noise pollution and dangerous driving in this area of the city”.

The cost of installing the camera at Meadowbank Avenue/Strand Road is £4,225.00 plus vat and will be accommodated within Council’s existing allocation for

CCTV.

Mr O’Hagan told the Committee they were also seeking to replace the existing CCTV cameras on Craigavon Bridge this year.

Councillors had previously expressed concerns about the quality of the CCTV cameras located on Craigavon Bridge.

“As part of Council’s existing contract these cameras: three pan, tilt, zoom and two static are scheduled to be replaced in 2018/19. However, officers have

consulted with the contractor and, subject to Council approval, the replacement of these cameras can be prioritised and completed this year 2017/18,” the officer said.

Sinn Fein Councillor Eric McGinley proposed the recommendations be accepted, and said he particularly welcomed the Meadowbank cameras, stating that this would “provide reassurance and comfort to the residents”.

SDLP Councillor Shauna Cusack seconded the proposal, and said she felt the community around the Strand Road area could now “breath a sigh of relief”.

“I have a list as long as my arm of people waiting to hear the Council’s decision on this,” she said.

“I have been in printed media, radio, TV and set up a Facebook site in regards to this issue. It has been three years and it has been a very hard slog.”

Colr. Cusack added: “This CCTV footage will be able to identify, pinpoint people and registrations.”

She also thanked the residents- some of whom she said were being regularly awoken at 3am and had to contact police- for their patience.