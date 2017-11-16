Cocaine worth £40,000 seized near Derry

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Branch have arrested three men on suspicion of drugs offences near Derry.

The three men, aged 21, 23 and 33, were arrested following the search of a property in the Clooney Road area of Ballykelly at around 7.45pm on Wednesday.

Suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of between £30-£40,000 was seized, as well as more than 100 tablets of the prescription drug, Pregabalin.

The three men remain in custody, helping police with their enquiries.