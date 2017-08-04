Concerns raised that homophobic attacks may be going unreported

Sinn Féin Councillor Caoimhe McKnight has encouraged victims of homophobic and transphobic hate crimes to come forward and report them to the police.

Over the year 2016/17, 278 homophobic incidents were dealt with by the PSNI, but Colr. McKnight said the that many victims may not have come forward.

She said: “It’s a very sad reality that homophobic and transphobic hate crimes continue to be committed in our society and there are concerns that many incidents are not being reported. Sinn Féin encourages people to report any such incidents to the PSNI.

“There can be no tolerance of homophobic, transphobic or other hate crimes and victims should feel confident that when they contact police their concerns will be taken seriously.”

Colr. McKnight said the PSNI have recently taken a number of initiatives to promote equality in the delivery of its service to LGB and T community. She said that ensuring everyone, regardless of race, religion or sexuality are equal in the eyes of the law would also help break down barriers.