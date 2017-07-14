Counterfeit currency accused released on bail

A teenager accused of fraud and theft offences has been released on bail subject to a number of conditions.

Thomas Christoper Stokes was remanded in custody in May after he breached the conditions of bail and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Six PSNI officers travelled to England to bring the 19-years-old back before the court and a cash surety of £750 was estreated.

Stokes, of Cornshell Fields, is accused of preying on local businesses by tendering counterfeit currency and stealing from them.

The teen faces a total of 63 charges allegedly committed between August 25, 2016 and March 8, this year.

They include possessing and tendering counterfeit currency; fraud by false representation; theft and assaulting and resisting police.

It is alleged 16 businesses were victims of the offences and they received £420 in counterfeit notes and lost £1,400 through theft.

Police allegedly found £1,600 in counterfeit notes under Stokes’ bed.

Derry Magistrate’s Court was told there was no objection to the teen being released, subject to conditions and a £1,000 cash surety.

A defence solicitor said the defendant’s family are unemployed and of limited means, but they could gather £500 in cash for a surety.

He added that there are a number of co-accused who did not have to provide cash sureties.

Deputy District Judge Paul Conway released Stokes on his own bail of £500 cash and a cash surety of £500. The teen was ordered to abide by a curfew, and wear an electronic tag.

He will appear in court again on July 20.