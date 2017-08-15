Search

Derry bin men help police catch suspected thief

The man was arrested and taken to Strand Road PSNI station.
Bin men in Derry city centre helped a police officer apprehend a man suspected of theft on Monday.

The man started to behave suspiciously when he saw a police officer walking towards, said the PSNI on Facebook.

"Yesterday I was walking back from court (after another adjournment) - to the Ballyarnett Neighbourhood Team office when I spotted a fella who went OTT (over the top) trying to 'play it cool'," said a PSNI officer on the PSNI Foyle Facebook page.

"'The Fonz' he was not. His 'playing it cool' actually consisted of a total look of panic upon seeing me, a quick change in direction and multiple nervous glances over his shoulder. He might as well have been wearing a black and white outfit, a black eye mask and a bag saying 'SWAG' over his shoulder."

The police officer continued: "I obviously followed 'Fonzy' and he immediately sprinted off. Some bin men pointed to where he ran so I set off in hot pursuit and caught him at Police Court Street (cool name).

"He had tried to ditch his jacket and an actual bag of swag but a lovely lady showed me the car he threw the stuff under. The bag contained stuff stolen from a commercial burglary over the border last night.

"Needless to say he was #Arrested and taken to #HotelStrandRoad. Think the #Gardai definitely owe us one for this."