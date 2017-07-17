Derry city centre shop burglary

Police are investigating a burglary at a shop at Foyle Street in the early hours of this morning (July 17).

Detective Inspector Lindsay Fisher said: “It is believed that entry was gained to the premises sometime between 3am and 8am on Monday morning, with a sum of money and quantity of cigarettes stolen.

Police have appealed to anyone with any information which could assist with their enquiries to contact detectives at Strand Road on 101 quoting reference number 226 17/07/17 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.