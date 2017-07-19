Derry home burgled

Police are appealing for information after a report of a burglary at a residential premises in Derry.

The incident occurred in the Foyle Street area of the city.

Detective Constable Leighanne Miller said : “It was reported that between the hours of 3.00am and 4.15am on Monday July 17, entry was forced to a commercial premises located in the Foyle Street area of Derry/Londonderry. As a result of the break in a sum of money was taken as well as a quantity of cigarettes.

"We are appealing to anyone that may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time or to anyone that may have been offered similar items for sale in suspicious circumstances to contact Strand Road Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 226 of the 17/07/17.

"Or, alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”