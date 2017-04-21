Derry hospital scammer warning

Scammers are going door to door in Derry claiming to be collecting money for equipment for Altnagelvin Hospital, health chiefs have warned.

The Western Health and Social Care Trust has now issued a public warning over the issue.

The scam is the latest in a series which has targeted householders in Derry over recent months.

Issuing advice to local people, a spokesperson for the Western Trust has confirmed:

“It has been brought to our attention that there may be bogus callers operating in the Derry area claiming to be from the Western Trust, cold calling doorsteps and asking residents for access to their bank details or for cash to fund medical equipment for Altnagelvin Hospital.

“The Western Trust would like to advise members of the community to be vigilant, to inform elderly or vulnerable dependents about these incidents, and contact the police of any suspicious activity”.

The Scamwise NI Partnership has also advised people to be on the look out and to report scams.

The partnership advises: “Scams are when criminals use lies and deceit to fool you into parting with your cash. You usually get nothing in return and lose your money.

“Scams are getting more sophisticated and difficult to spot so it’s important to know what to look for.”

Advising on face-to-face fraud, the partnership advises: “There are many legitimate door-to-door sales people, but some may not have good intentions.

“Fraud by bogus tradespeople can take a variety of forms including: fake charity collections; selling you unfair or unsuitable contracts; home maintenance or improvements that you are overcharged.”

To find out more about scams and how to report them go to: www.nidirect.gov.uk/campaigns/scamwiseni.