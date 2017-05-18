Derry man jailed for drug offences

Police have welcomed the sentencing at Dungannon Crown Court of a 24 year-old Derry man for drugs offences.

Ruairi James Curtis, of Summer Meadows Park in the city pleaded guilty to possession of a Class B controlled drug, contrary to the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971; possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to unlawfully supply it to another contrary to the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971; and encouraging or assisting an offence, believing it will be committed.

He was sentenced to two and a half years on each count, to run concurrently, with 12 months in custody and 18 months statutory supervision. He was also disqualified from driving for 12 months and had to pay an offender levy.

Officers stopped and searched a Vauxhall Corsa being driven by Curtis on the Doogary Road, Omagh as part of a proactive operation in August 2016.

Two large holdalls were found in the boot, one containing a quantity of herbal cannabis, with a potential street value of £120,000 and the other, a quantity of boric acid, a mixing agent commonly used in the production of Class A controlled drugs such as cocaine.

Detective Inspector Tom McClure, from PSNI’s Reactive and Organised Crime Branch, said: “Police will continue in our efforts to make Northern Ireland a safer place to live and work by proactively investigating and arresting people involved in serious criminality.

“Ruairi Curtis unwisely got involved in serious drugs criminality and as a result is now in prison. The sentence handed to him at Dungannon Crown Court yesterday, 17 May, should act as a deterrent to others who supply drugs in our communities.

“The PSNI will continue to seek out these individuals who are only interested in making money for their own personal gain and who do not care about the people they could end up killing by supplying these drugs in our communities, or the misery caused to the families of drug users.

"I would ask anyone who has any information about the use of illegal drugs to contact police on the non-emergency number 101. Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111."