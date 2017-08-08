Derry motorist caught driving without insurance a THIRD time

Police in Derry arrested a motorist after they were caught driving without insurance for a third time within six months.

The PSNI made the arrest in the Ballyarnett area of the city on Monday.

"Sometimes people just make our job easy," wrote the PSNI on Facebook.

"Ballyarnett Neighbourhood Team seized this motor in Clon Elagh. It was the THIRD time in SIX MONTHS that we have caught this guy driving with no insurance.

"I wonder when the penny will drop that perhaps driving without insurance is not the wisest way to spend an afternoon?," the PSNI added.