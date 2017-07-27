Derry people warned to lookout for fake money

Police are warning people living in Derry to be on the look out for counterfeit money.

The warning comes after a number of local businesses reported receiving fake notes.

"We don’t want you losing your hard earned money, so be vigilant, check your notes and if in doubt check with your bank," said Derry PSNI.

"If you know of any information about who has a few fake notes then let us know. We will happily swap their fake notes for an overnight stay in Strand Road. The more notes they have, the better the room they may receive.," they added.