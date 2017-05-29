Derry police catch milk churn thief red handed

Police in Derry caught a milk churn thief red handed in Campsie on Monday.

Writing on the PSNI Foyle Facebook page, the police said: "In the early hours of this morning we were called to the Campsie area following a report of a burglary in progress.

"We love, love, love to catch them in the act so four crews raced to circulate the area to locate the culprit.

"One male was arrested and a number of items were located in the vicinity of the reporting persons house which had been stolen from that property.

"One of the items was a large milk churn... we could be doing with one of these for the station tea break!"

The PSNI added: "We are out in your communities every night to keep you safe. Report any suspicious activity. Together we can make our communities safer."