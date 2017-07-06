Derry police seize 'large quantity' of illegal cigarettes and tobacco

Police in Derry and customs officials have seized what they describe as a "large quantity" of illegal cigarettes and tobacco.

The seizure comes on the same day police and custom officials confiscated more than 200 counterfeit DVDs in the city.

The operation was carried out by the PSNI and HMRC.

READ MORE: POLICE IN DERRY SEIZE 200 'DODGY DVDS'

"A large amount of illegal cigarettes and tobacco have been seized with court action to follow," said the PSNI on social media.