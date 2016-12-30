‘Disgust’ as vandals graffiti Derry home

SDLP Councillor Shauna Cusack has spoken of her disgust at a recent graffiti attack on a property at Lowrys Lane.

Colr. Cusack said it was shocking that some elements “feel they have a right to sprawl their names and slogans” over other people’s property.

Some of the graffiti daubed on the family home.

She said: “This is the home a family with young children. I have on previous occasions personally painted over such graffiti and the area has been relatively untainted with this type of anti-social behaviour in quite a few years.

“What is particularly infuriating is the obvious lack of respect for residents everywhere who have to fork out time and money to clear this type of mess up.”

Colr. Cusack said that such behaviour is a blight across many areas of Derry and sends out the wrong message.

She said: “We have a beautiful town with conscientious people who work hard to keep their streets and areas places to have pride in, this type of thoughtless, selfish activity shows a total disdain for our neighbourhoods.

“If anyone recognises the names or has any information about who may possibly have done this I urge them to get in touch.”