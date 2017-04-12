Dissident threat to ‘execute’ Derry ‘drug dealer’

Dissident republicans in Derry have threatened to “execute” an alleged drug dealer in the city.

The chilling warning was issued on Monday by the group calling itself Óglaigh Na hÉireann.

In a statement to the ‘Derry Journal,’ the group’s ‘Derry Brigade’ claimed the individual in question has, in recent times, “been involved in financing drug dealing in the Derry area.”

“If he ignores this warning, we will have no option but to execute him,” the group warned.

The group has also claimed responsibility for the shooting of a 48-years-old man in Derry last month.

Its statement read: “He was formerly one of our volunteers and was involved in a serious incident with other republicans which we deemed as serious anti-social activity.”

The group said it was also behind a bomb attack on a property in the city’s Waterside at the end of last month.

Óglaigh Na hÉireann activity in Derry in recent years has been described as sporadic but significant.

The group claimed responsibility for detonating a 200 lbs car bomb outside Strand Road PSNI Station in Derry in August 2010.

While no-one was injured in the blast, the perimiter wall of the police station and nearby business premises were badly damaged.

More recently, the group has been linked to a number of booby trap explosive devices discovered close to the homes of members of the security forces.