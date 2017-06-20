Driver sentenced for ‘stupidity’

A man who was caught driving whilst disqualified has had a five month sentence suspended for three years.

Ryan Charles Doherty, of College View Apartments, admitted driving whilst disqualified and having no insurance on April 17.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard the 26-years-old was stopped by police on the Foyle Expressway.

District Judge Barney McElholm also fined the defendant a total of £500 and disqualified him from driving for two years to ‘emphasise his extreme stupidity’.