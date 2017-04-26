Easter race hate assault in Derry

Police in Derry have launched an appeal for information concerning a race hate crime that has left with a man with serious injuries.

The appeal comes following the report of a serious assault in the Rossdowney Road area of Derry on Easter Sunday.

PSNI Constable Steele said: “It was reported that around midday on Easter Sunday a man in his 40s was assaulted by two to three males receiving injuries to his hand, head and body.

“The man received treatment for these in hospital and the incident is being treated as a race-hate crime.”

Cst. Steele added: “I would appeal for anyone with information that can assist with the investigation contact Strand Road on 101 quoting reference 589 of 25/04/17.

“Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”