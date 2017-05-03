Elderly lady left shaken after gas mains arson attack

An elderly lady was among those left shaken after a shocking attempted arson attack in Derry today.

Detectives have launched an appeal for information following the attack on a house in Lower Bennett Street during the early hours of the morning.

Shortly before 1.40am it was reported that a pillow had been placed against the gas mains of a house in the area and set alight.

Police and the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended the scene and the fire was extinguished.

Damage was caused to the gas mains as a result of the incident.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “An elderly lady and her adult children who were in the house at the time were not injured but left shaken by their ordeal.”

Detective Sergeant Brian Reid is appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who has any information that can assist with the investigation to contact Detectives in Strand Road on 101 quoting reference number 76 of 03/05/17. Information can also be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.