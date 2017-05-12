Engaged in sexual activity in city’s bus depot toilets

A 62-years-old man who followed a teenage boy into toilets and engaged in sexual activity in his presence, has received a suspended sentence.

Joseph Galbraith, of Lisnavar Court, was convicted in his absence after he failed to attend court for a contest.

Sentencing was then adjourned for a Probation Pre-Sentence Report to be compiled.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard that the offence was committed in the toilets of the Foyle Street Bus Depot on May 19, last year.

The teenager, who is now 17, had travelled into the city centre that afternoon from his home.

When he arrived at the depot he went to use the toilets.

Galbraith followed the boy into the toilets and pretended to urinate beside him.

The court heard he leaned towards the teen and asked ‘what do you have there, boy? Let me see it’.

The defendant rubbed his own groin as he said this.

The boy left the toilets and saw the defendant get on a bus a short time later.

He reported the matter to the police, who stopped the bus on the Glendermott Road and arrested Galbraith.

During police interview, Galbraith described the allegations as ‘nonsense.’

Defence counsel Eoghan Devlin said his client does not have any relevant convictions.

He added that no further complaints have been made in the aftermath of this incident.

Deputy District Judge Amanda Brady suspended a four month sentence for 18 months.

Galbraith will also be subject to the notification requirements of the Sex Offenders Register for seven years.