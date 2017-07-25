English fugitive arrested in North

A convicted criminal who failed to return to prison in England has been arrested in the North of Ireland.

George John McHugh absconded from a prison in Sudbury, Derbyshire on Tuesday July 4.

McHugh was arrested in Northern Ireland on Monday and will be brought back to Derbyshire to be dealt with.

McHugh (49) was sentenced at Chester Crown Court on March 31 to two-and-a-half-year for fraud and failing to surrender.