Equal marriage protest to be staged in Derry

Sinn Féin Councillor Colly Kelly has urged people in the city to attend a ‘marriage equality’ demonstration organised for this weekend.

The event will be held in the Guildhall Square tomorrow (Saturday) at 3.00 p.m.

The event has been organised by Sinn Féin Youth in the city.

Councillor Colly Kelly said: “I would urge people in the city and district to attend the rally this Saturday at the Guidhall.

“It follows last week’s Lesbian Gay Bisexual Trans Awareness Week, and to mark the passing of the second anniversary of the securing of Marriage Equality in the 26 Counties, through people power.”

People living in the south of Ireland voted by majority in a referendum in May, 2015 to legalise same sex marriage.

The result was enshrined in law in November, 2015.

However, attempts to establish the same rights in the north have been narrowly defeated in repeated votes in the N. Ireland Assembly.

Colr. Kelly said that north of the border there was a groundswell of support for ensuring everyone was treated equally.

“There is a growing demand for marriage equality across the north,” he claimed.

“Equal marriage threatens no one. It is about equal rights for everyone.

“Sinn Féin is committed to seeing marriage equality extended across the island and to opposing homophobia, sectarianism, sexism and all other forms of discrimination wherever they occur.”