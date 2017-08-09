Fake make-up brushes worth £200k bound for DERRY seized

A large consignment of counterfeit Urban Decay make-up brushes bound for Derry were seized in Belfast recently.

The operation was carried out by Border Officers who estimate the haul to be worth as much as £200k.

The fake items were were discovered on June 23 when officers searched a number of parcels sent by air from an address in the Far East to an address in Co. Derry.

John Oldham, Assistant Director Border Force, said: "The international trade in counterfeit goods undercuts honest traders, and is linked to serious and organised crime, sweatshop working practices, child labour, and even the funding of terrorism.

"Unsuspecting customers are also left out of pocket with inferior and potentially dangerous goods.

"We are determined to crack down on this criminality and Border Force officers help protect consumers by working around the clock at ports, airports and mail sorting centres identifying and seizing counterfeit goods."

Anyone who has been sold counterfeit goods or knows someone who is selling them should contact Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.