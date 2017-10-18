Fireworks billboard with GRAPHIC IMAGES erected in Derry

A billboard showing graphic images of injuries caused by fireworks has been erected in Derry.

The new hoarding was launched by Community Restorative Justice (C.R.J.) at Free Derry Corner on Tuesday.

Local councillors and community workers pictured at the launch of the C.R.J. billboard in the Bogside on Tuesday.

The four images on the billboard are extremely graphic.

Three of the images show the potential damage fireworks can cause to people while the fourth and final picture shows an injured dog.

“This billboard graphically shows the dangers of fireworks and the serious life changing injuries that they can cause," said Sinn Fein Councillor, Kevin Campbell.

"A lot of positive work has been done in Derry over the last number of years to deal with the issue of selling illegal fireworks. And the availability of these dangerous items have been reduced. But sadly there are those out there who have no regard for the local community and continue to be involved in this illegal trade."

Colr. Campbell added: "I call on those who are engaged in this type of activity to stop and reflect on how their actions can cause serious injuries and harm. And urge anyone who has information to bring it forward to the police and those selling the fireworks need to be brought before the courts."