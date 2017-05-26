Former army bomb expert accused of supplying drugs into Derry

A former British Army bomb disposal expert has appeared in court accused of drugs offences.

Daniel Williams, with an address of Down Street, Swansea, is charged with being concerned in the supply of Xanax and diazepam and conspiracy to supply diazepam.

The 27-year-old is further charged with possession of class C drugs with intent to supply and simple possession of Xanax and diazepam.

The offences were allegedly committed between September 1, 2016 and May 24, this year.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard that PSNI officers arrested the defendant at his home address in South Wales earlier this week.

An investigating officer said it is the police case that Williams is a ‘UK supplier of illegal drugs throughout the UK and into this jurisdiction’.

The court heard that police intercepted a package destined for an address in the Waterside in September 2016 which contained 5,000 diazepam tablets.

It is alleged the package was forensically examined and Williams fingerprints were ‘on every item inside the box’.

The officer said Williams home address was searched and police seized 11,000 diazepam tablets along with a quantity of Xanax.

She added that postal packaging, envelopes ready to be posted, mobile phones and banking documents were also seized.

It is alleged the mobile phone contained material related to drug supply including screen shots of special delivery tracking details.

During police interview, the court heard the 27-year-old admitted he was supplying diazepam and Xanax and that he possessed the drugs with intent to supply.

The officer said Williams ‘opinion is that people have choices in life and if people choose to take drugs, he was supplying’.

Opposing bail, the officer said the defendant has one previous drugs conviction and was discharged from the army for a drug offence.

She said police have concerns the 27-year-old will commit further offences or interfere with the investigation by redirecting parcels already in the system.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley told the court Williams had served in Afghanistan with the Royal Logistics Corps as an IED spotter.

He told the court a number of people already been charged as a result of the police investigation.

Mr Quigley said that all of these defendants were granted bail.

District Judge Barney McElholm adjourned the application after he was told the passage of time would lower the risk of interfering with the investigation.

Williams was remanded in custody to appear in court again on June 5.