Found with drugs on Derry bound train

A teenager who admitted possessing drugs on a train travelling into Derry has received a suspended sentence.

Robert David James Heaney, with an address in Lisburn, pleaded guilty to possessing MDMA, Cannabis and Buprenorphine on January 6, last year.

The 19-year-old also admitted being concerned in an offer to supply Cannabis and possessing an offensive weapon.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard a member of the public contacted police because Heaney and another man were acting suspiciously.

The caller believed the men, who were on a train travelling in the direction of Derry, to be in possession of drugs.

Both men were searched and Heaney was found in possession of drugs, namely 11 Ecstasy tablets, 24 grams of Cannabis and three Buprenorphine tablets.

The defendant was also in possession of an extendable baton. He claimed this was for his own protection because he was under a threat.

Heaney was arrested and during police interview declined to make any comment.

His phone was examined and messages relating to drugs were found.

A defence barrister told the court his client was along with another man who had just been released from prison.

He said Heaney was given instructions to deliver the package containing the drugs to this man.

District Judge Barney McElholm suspended a three month sentence for two years.

He also fined the teen a total of £350 and granted a Destruction Order for the drugs and the baton.