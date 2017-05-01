Free bike tagging to thwart thieves

Almost 200 people have had their bicycles tagged as part of a free initiative locally aimed at thwarting thieves.

Derry and Strabane Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) supported by PSNI and Sustrans over recent days delivered a successful Bike Registration Scheme locally, with more events to follow.

Speaking about the event, Michele Murphy of Sustrans said: “As part of the NW Leading the Way Active Travel Programme, Sustrans supported Derry and Strabane PCSP and PSNI to deliver a bike tagging event at Council Offices.

“A total of 21 bikes were tagged at this event and we are working with our partners to deliver future bike tagging events across the council area.

“Sustrans would like to thank the PCSP and PSNI for support in organizing the highly successful event and we look forward to working with our partners in the coming months.”

A PSNI Crime Prevention Officer said: “We would encourage all bike owners throughout the city and district to have their bicycle registered free of charge.

“While we are working to reduce the number of cycle thefts, having your bike registered means there could be a greater chance of getting it back if it does end up stolen.

“Since the start of the year we have marked 186 bikes across the city and district.”

Welcoming the scheme Councillor Gus Hastings, Chair of the Derry and Strabane PCSP, said:

“I would encourage as many people as possible to avail of this scheme which is provided free of charge.

“Coming into the better weather people will be using their bikes more and this is a way to secure the return of your bike if it is ever stolen.

“Bikes are an expensive and precious commodity so every effort should be made to protect these items.”